Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome

Bulgari Hotel will overlook the Mausoleum of Augustus and Ara Pacis.

Luxury jeweller Bulgari is to open a five-star hotel facing the Mausoleum of Augustus in the centre of Rome in 2022.

News of the hotel was announced by Rome mayor Virginia Raggi who described the location as "one of the most fascinating and historically-rich squares in the world."

The Bulgari Hotel will be located in a rationalist-style building, dating from the fascist era, characterised by travertine marble and decorated with a giant mural interpreting the legendary foundation of Rome.

The new hotel will have views over the Mausoleum of Augustus which is nearing the completion of a €6.5 million restoration funded by Italian telecommunications company TIM.

The luxury hotel will reportedly have 114 rooms (most of which will be suites measuring up to 400 sqm), a restaurant run by star chef Niko Romito, as well as the Bulgari Bar.

There will also be a 1,000-sqm spa, a 20-sqm swimming pool inspired by Roman baths, a gym and a library with antique books, according to local media.

Earlier this year it was reported that the mausoleum would open during the spring of 2020 however the covid-19 pandemic arrived in the meantime and no official completion date has been announced.

In addition to the Mausoleum, the piazza is home to the Ara Pacis museum designed by American architect Richard Mieir in 2006 and two Baroque churches.

The new Bulgari hotel will be situated near its flagship store on the luxury shopping street Via Condotti and not far from the Spanish Steps whose €1.5 million restoration Bulgari financed in 2016.

Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin told the press: “The hotel will be surrounded by history, with its Baroque churches, palazzi dating back to the 30s, and the modern architecture of the Ara Pacis, it summarizes 2,000 years of Roman architecture. To me, the hotel standing in front of Augusto is a dream and an honor.”

Babin believes the Bulgari Hotel will kick-start “a new generation of five-star hotels” in Rome, while the city's mayor describes it as "important private investment that will bring many jobs."