Italy to honour pop icon Raffaella Carrà with €2 coin

Raffaella Carrà to feature on special €2 coin in 2023.

Italy is set to mint a special €2 coin in tribute to Raffaella Carrà, the Italian singer, dancer, actress and popular television host, who died in Rome last summer aged 78.

The commemorative coin will feature the face of the entertainment legend and is set to go into circulation in Italy in 2023, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Born in Bologna in 1943, Carrà enjoyed a successful career in show business, acting in numerous movies and earning fame singing, dancing and presenting popular television shows.

She also had much success hosting tv shows and releasing records in the Spanish language, making her a star in Spain and South America.

On 6 July 2021, the day after she died, one of her most-loved songs - A far l'amore comincia tu - was played before the Italy-Spain semi final in the Euro 2020 tournament in Wembley Stadium.

On the first anniversary of her death Madrid dedicated a square in her honour - Plaza Raffaella Carrà - while Italian media reported a rumour that Rome had plans to do the same.