Italy to honour pop icon Raffaella Carrà with €2 coin

Raffaella Carrà to feature on special €2 coin in 2023.

Italy is set to mint a special €2 coin in tribute to Raffaella Carrà, the Italian singer, dancer, actress and popular television host, who died in Rome last summer aged 78.

The commemorative coin will feature the face of the entertainment legend and is set to go into circulation in Italy in 2023, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Born in Bologna in 1943, Carrà enjoyed a successful career in show business, acting in numerous movies and earning fame singing, dancing and presenting popular television shows.

She also had much success hosting tv shows and releasing records in the Spanish language, making her a star in Spain and South America.

On 6 July 2021, the day after she died, one of her most-loved songs - A far l'amore comincia tu - was played before the Italy-Spain semi final in the Euro 2020 tournament in Wembley Stadium.

On the first anniversary of her death Madrid dedicated a square in her honour - Plaza Raffaella Carrà - while Italian media reported a rumour that Rome had plans to do the same.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77429
Previous article Rome opens Baths of Caracalla at night

RELATED ARTICLES

Khaby Lame: World's top TikTok star becomes Italian citizen
Lifestyle

Khaby Lame: World's top TikTok star becomes Italian citizen

Johnny Depp to direct film about Italian artist Modigliani
Lifestyle

Johnny Depp to direct film about Italian artist Modigliani

Best events and things to do in Rome this August
Lifestyle

Best events and things to do in Rome this August

Khaby Lame: Italy is home to king of TikTok
Lifestyle

Khaby Lame: Italy is home to king of TikTok

Sanremo winners Mahmood & Blanco to represent Italy in Eurovision 2022
Lifestyle

Sanremo winners Mahmood & Blanco to represent Italy in Eurovision 2022

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago
Lifestyle

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago

Sanremo: Lorena Cesarini hits out at racism in Italy
Lifestyle

Sanremo: Lorena Cesarini hits out at racism in Italy

Sanremo: Actress Ornella Muti sparks cannabis debate in Italy
Lifestyle

Sanremo: Actress Ornella Muti sparks cannabis debate in Italy

Sanremo Music Festival 2022: a guide to Italy’s most famous song contest
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival 2022: a guide to Italy’s most famous song contest