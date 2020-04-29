Rome hotels losing '€100 million a month'

Rome hotel association paints bleak picture for year ahead.

"The hotel sector in Rome is losing €100 million a month, so we have already lost over €200 million. We currently have 97 per cent of hotels closed. Despite not being closed by law, the market doesn't enable them to stay open."

These were the words of Giuseppe Roscioli, president of the Rome branch of hotel association Federalberghi, who was speaking about the current situation on Radio Cusano Tv Italia, as reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"We have about 150,000 workers temporarily laid-off" - said Rocioli, adding: "Our recovery will not take place before March 2021, this is the serious problem. Between now and December few foreigners will visit Rome."

Roscioli concluded by predicting that "many hotels would not make it to next March."