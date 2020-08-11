Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum

Hospital and fines for tourists who shared the same scooter and broke a red light.

Two British tourists who were travelling aboard the same electric scooter crashed into a bin truck near the Colosseum after breaking a red traffic light, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The incident, which occurred near Via Labicana on the afternoon of 10 August, saw both tourists knocked to the ground, with one of them taken to hospital.

After police reconstructed the dynamics of the crash, the tourists were fined for not respecting the red light and for inappropriate use of the scooter.

Although it is now common in Rome to see two people aboard electric scooters, it is in fact prohibited on safety grounds.

Earlier this summer, Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi added her voice to the growing controversy surrounding the dangerous use of e-scooters in the capital.

Raggi said that the "rules must be respected" and announced an awareness campaign to highlight the correct use of electric scooters, which are particularly popular with younger Romans.

Photo RadioColonna

Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum

Via Labicana, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
