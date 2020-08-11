Covid-19: Italy raises alarm over spike in imported cases

Italy registers jump in number of infections among Italian holidaymakers returning from abroad.

Health officials in Italy are concerned by a spike in the number of infections among Italian holidaymakers returning home from abroad amid a surge in covid-19 cases in other European countries.

"France, Spain and the Balkans... Italy is surrounded by contagions," health minister Roberto Speranza told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, adding that it would be "unconscionable" not to be alarmed by the imported cases.

Speranza told Corriere della Sera on 11 August that Italy plans to conduct "rapid tests" on holidaymakers returning from Spain, Greece, Malta and Croatia.

The tests, which will be carried out in airports as well as at ports, stations and borders, come as the number of so-called imported cases continues to rise, reports Corriere della Sera.

Photo credit: Mazur Travel / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: 3,000 people volunteer for covid-19 vaccine trials in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: 3,000 people volunteer for covid-19 vaccine trials in Rome

Italy: Human trials of Italian covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Human trials of Italian covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Covid-19: Italy an inspiration to other countries, says WHO
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy an inspiration to other countries, says WHO

Covid-19: Italy set to extend mask-wearing rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy set to extend mask-wearing rules

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for breaking covid-19 rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for breaking covid-19 rules

Covid-19 in Italy: 'If we all respect the rules we will get back to normal' says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 'If we all respect the rules we will get back to normal' says Conte

Italy: Avoid beach parties due to covid-19 risk says Lazio Region
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Avoid beach parties due to covid-19 risk says Lazio Region

Covid-19: Italy’s president warns country not to let guard down
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s president warns country not to let guard down

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine

Italy: Bocelli says sorry for covid-19 comments
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Bocelli says sorry for covid-19 comments

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 state of emergency until 15 October
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 state of emergency until 15 October

Italy sends army to Sicily as migrants flee quarantine centres
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy sends army to Sicily as migrants flee quarantine centres

Covid-19: Andrea Bocelli 'humiliated and offended' by Italy's lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Andrea Bocelli 'humiliated and offended' by Italy's lockdown

Italy: Covid-19 tests for travellers arriving in Rome by bus from high-risk countries
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 tests for travellers arriving in Rome by bus from high-risk countries