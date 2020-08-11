Covid-19: Italy raises alarm over spike in imported cases

Italy registers jump in number of infections among Italian holidaymakers returning from abroad.

Health officials in Italy are concerned by a spike in the number of infections among Italian holidaymakers returning home from abroad amid a surge in covid-19 cases in other European countries.

"France, Spain and the Balkans... Italy is surrounded by contagions," health minister Roberto Speranza told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, adding that it would be "unconscionable" not to be alarmed by the imported cases.

Speranza told Corriere della Sera on 11 August that Italy plans to conduct "rapid tests" on holidaymakers returning from Spain, Greece, Malta and Croatia.

The tests, which will be carried out in airports as well as at ports, stations and borders, come as the number of so-called imported cases continues to rise, reports Corriere della Sera.

