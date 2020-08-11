Italy: 3,000 people volunteer for covid-19 vaccine trials in Rome

Human trials to be held at Spallanzani hospital in Rome.

More than 3,000 people have volunteered to take part in human trials for an Italian-developed coronavirus vaccine, reports news agency ANSA.

This was announced on 10 August by Francesco Vaia, the health director of Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital, a specialist centre for infectious diseases which has played a central role in battling Italy's covid-19 crisis.

The Rome hospital is set to begin testing the vaccine on 90 people from 24 August.

Vaia told ANSA that the response to the appeal for volunteers showed the "great heart of the Italian people."

The news came the same day that Italy registered 259 new covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, down from the 463 new cases reported the previous day, according to figures released by the Italian health ministry.