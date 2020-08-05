Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night

Tourists caught inside Roman Forum by Parco Colosseo security guards.

Four young English tourists were caught in the Roman Forum after they scaled the gates at the Arch of Titus, near the Colosseum, in the early hours of 4 August, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The four tourists, aged between 17 and 19, climbed into the Colosseum Archaeological Park but were apprehended by security guards who alerted the carabinieri.

The tourists were charged with trespassing and failure to respect the ban on entering the archaeological area.

The four tourists, who were drunk according to local media, were fined a total of €1,600 for their escapade.

There was no damage reported as a result of their illegal visit.

