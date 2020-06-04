Mick Jagger moves to Tuscany for the summer

Rolling Stones frontman reportedly seeking to rent villa near Florence.

Mick Jagger, the frontman of veteran British rock group The Rolling Stones, is set to spend summer 2020 in the Tuscany region of Italy, according to reports in the Italian media.

Jagger, aged 76, is reportedly seeking an isolated villa with at least six bedrooms, near Florence, with accommodation nearby for his staff, security and musicians.

Mick Jagger

Italian media outlets including TgSKY24 and FirenzeToday report that Jagger's agents are looking into properties in the Val d'Orcia, Maremma and Chianti areas of Tuscany, with the singer expected to remain in Italy until the autumn.

The Rolling Stones should have been playing around the world during these months with their "No Filter" tour, postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

However Jagger continued to work with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards during the lockdown to produce Living In A Ghost Town, a song inspired by the global health emergency.

British musician Sting has lived in the Chianti area of Tuscany with his wife Trudie Styler for the last 20 years.

