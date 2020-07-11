Rome welcomes back Antonio Pappano and the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia after the lockdown.
The summer symphonic season of Rome's Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia has begun, following the covid-19 lockdown, with a series of concerts dedicated to the music of Beethoven on the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth.
The concert series, which began on 9 July, is being held in the Cavea amphitheatre of the Auditorium Parco della Musica - soon to be renamed Auditorium Ennio Morricone.
Conducted by Antonio Pappano, the next concert will see the S. Cecilia orchestra perform Beethoven's symphonies n. 4 and n. 7 on Monday 13 July at 21.00.
For full details of the concerts - which include performances on 16, 21 and 24 July - see the S. Cecilia website.
Rome celebrates 250 years of Beethoven
Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
