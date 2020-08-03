Italy: Avoid beach parties due to covid-19 risk says Lazio Region
Lazio Region links nightlife for covid-19 clusters at beach resorts.
Lazio regional health authorities have linked nightlife with covid-19 clusters at Sabaudia and Fregene, popular beach resorts near Rome.
Establishments at both beaches have been shut down in recent days, with staff placed under quarantine, following a cluster of coronavirus cases.
Lazio health authorities say the clusters are "linked to nightlife and decreased attention" over precautions designed to contain covid-19 contagion.
"Avoiding gatherings, beach parties and discos are essential elements to limit the spread of the virus," the Lazio Region stated on 3 August.
