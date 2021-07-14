Euro 2020: Azzurri open top bus parade in Rome 'not authorised'

Rome prefect says "Chiellini and Bonucci" insisted on open top bus parade to go ahead despite request being denied originally due to covid concerns.

The Azzurri's open top bus parade through the Italian capital on Monday evening to celebrate Italy's Euro 2020 crown "was not authorised", according to Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.

The original agreement with security officials was not respected, Piantedosi told Italian newspaper of record Corriere della Sera, saying that authorities reluctantly let the open top bus go ahead over fears of public disorder if it were denied.

In an explosive interview, Piantedosi revealed that when security officials met on Friday - two days before Italy defeated England on penalties in Wembley - it was decided that an open-top bus parade could not be authorised, in line with the naion's covid-19 protocols.

The prefect said that in addition to officials from the interior ministry and Rome police chief Lamberto Giannini, the meeting involved Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) which asked to "allow the athletes of the national team to take a ride around Rome in an open bus, but it was clearly explained that it was not possible. We said we could not authorise this."

Crowds cheering the Azzurri on Via del Corso. Photo Mauro Scrobogna /LaPresse.

Piantedosi told the Corriere that authorities were assured that the players would travel in a regular bus to the Quirinale, to meet Italian president Sergio Mattarella, and to Palazzo Chigi, to meet the prime minister Mario Draghi. 

However, after leaving Palazzo Chigi, an "open top bus with the livery and lettering dedicated to the European champions showed up", said the prefect who explained how at that point it was impossible to stop it: "There were thousands of people waiting for the bus parade, prohibiting it could have created problems of public order."

The prefect said it was "the strong intention of the players to continue the celebrations with a ride on an open top bus" before singling out two key figures "who forced the decision" - Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci - who argued their case "with determination."

At that point it was decided to let the bus parade go ahead and "manage it in the best way possible", said Piantedosi, who told the Corriere that authorities were "deeply embittered" by the way things turned out.

Speaking to television cameras during the celebrations on Monday evening, Bonucci said: "We won the negotiations as a team because it was right to dedicate 10 minutes to the fans. They have been waiting for us for a long time, the cup is theirs after a year and a half of suffering." 

The Azzurri celebrate their Euro 2020 triumph in Rome

The prefect said that authorities in Rome have always tried to apply anti-covid measures by relying on the collaboration of residents and those involved "rather than imposing draconian measures."

Pianteodosi also pointed out that, among the sea of people who thronged around the bus, "practically the only ones wearing masks were police."

In response to the claims, the FIGC stressed that it had always been "responsible, but above all respectful of the Italian institutions and fans." 

“It is not our intention to fuel further controversy, because we do not want to transform a moment of national joy into a divisive issue" - read the statement signed by FIGC president Gabriele Gravina - underlining that the first bus (with a roof) had been "literally overwhelmed by the affection of the huge crowds."

Experts have predicted that Italy could see a surge of new covid-19 cases over the next two weeks following the crowds of celebrating football fans.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

How sport and music have put a smile back on Italy's face
Blog

How sport and music have put a smile back on Italy's face

Italy wins Euro 2020: Rome cheers so loud it registers as earthquake
Sport

Italy wins Euro 2020: Rome cheers so loud it registers as earthquake

It's Coming Rome! Italy erupts with joy over Euro 2020 win
Sport

It's Coming Rome! Italy erupts with joy over Euro 2020 win

Italy’s Berrettini comes second in Wimbledon final
Sport

Italy’s Berrettini comes second in Wimbledon final

Euro 2020 and Wimbledon: Italy seeks double win in London today
Sport

Euro 2020 and Wimbledon: Italy seeks double win in London today

Italy-England: Rome buses stop early for Euro Final
Sport

Italy-England: Rome buses stop early for Euro Final

Italy-England: Where to watch the Euro 2020 final in Rome
Sport

Italy-England: Where to watch the Euro 2020 final in Rome

Berrettini is first Italian player to reach Wimbledon final
Sport

Berrettini is first Italian player to reach Wimbledon final

Italian president to attend Euro 2020 final in London
Sport

Italian president to attend Euro 2020 final in London

Euro 2020: Rome set to screen Italy-England final at Olympic Stadium
Sport

Euro 2020: Rome set to screen Italy-England final at Olympic Stadium

Euphoria on streets of Rome as Italy head to Euro 2020 final
Sport

Euphoria on streets of Rome as Italy head to Euro 2020 final

Raffaella Carrà music to play at Italy-Spain semi final
Sport

Raffaella Carrà music to play at Italy-Spain semi final

Colosseum top trend on Twitter in Italy after Rome mayor gaffe
Sport

Colosseum top trend on Twitter in Italy after Rome mayor gaffe

Euro 2020: England fans stuck in Rome hotels
Sport

Euro 2020: England fans stuck in Rome hotels

José Mourinho arrives in Rome
Sport

José Mourinho arrives in Rome