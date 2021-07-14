Pope returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery in Rome hospital

Pontiff checks out of Gemelli 10 days after intestinal surgery.

Pope Francis left Rome's Gemelli hospital on the morning of Wednesday 14 July, returning to the Vatican 10 days after undergoing colon surgery.

The news was confirmed by the Vatican press office which released a photo of the pope praying at the Basilica of S. Maria Maggiore en route to his Casa S. Marta home.

On 4 July the 84-year-old ponfiff underwent a three-hour operation which involved removing part of his colon.

The scheduled surgery was required to treat diverticular stenosis, a condition that can cause bloating and abdominal pain.

On Sunday morning the pope recited the Angelus prayer from the 10th floor of the hospital, where the papal suite is located, while yesterday he visited patients in the paediatric oncology ward.

Photo Vatican Media