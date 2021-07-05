Pope to stay in Rome hospital for 7 days after surgery

Pontiff underwent intestinal surgery in Rome hospital last night.

Pope Francis is “in good condition, alert and breathing on his own,” according to the Vatican, a day after the 84-year-old pontiff underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The pope is expected to stay in hospital for about seven days, "barring complications," Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said on Monday morning.

The brief update from the Holy See came 12 hours after Francis underwent a three-hour operation which involved removing half his colon.

The scheduled surgery was necessary to treat diverticular stenosis, a condition that can cause bloating and abdominal pain.

In a statement released just before midnight last night, the Vatican said the pope had "responded well" to the operation which was carried out by a 10-person medical team.

It is the first time that the pontiff has been hospitalised since his election in 2013.

