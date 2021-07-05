Tea on terrace over Rome's Spanish Steps to celebrate Keats and Shelley

British landmarks in Rome join forces to celebrate poets' bicentenaries.

Babington's Tea Rooms and the Keats-Shelley House - two historic British institutions on either side of Rome's Spanish Steps - have teamed up to offer tea-lovers a unique new experience.

Between now and the end of the year, it will be possible to enjoy Babingtons' high-quality tea and treats on the Keats-Shelley House terrace, with its exclusive views of the Spanish Steps and Trinità dei Monti.

The initiative is designed to mark the Keats and Shelley bicentenaries, in 2021 and 2022 respectively, and all prices include a short introductory talk on the Keats-Shelley House and the English romantic poets in Rome.

The terrace is available for bookings - including a special romantic evening option - by contacting the Keats-Shelley House the day before your visit at info@keats-shelley-house.org or tel. (+39) 066784235.

Bookings for the Babington's Tea Experience at the Keats-Shelley House - including a visit to the museum - are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The tea menu options include Cream tea for two; High Tea; or Champagne Grand High Tea. For full details, including prices, see KSH website.

Cover image: Keats-Shelley House curator Giuseppe Albano. Photo by Lara D'Appollonio.