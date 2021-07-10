Pope to lead Sunday Angelus from Rome hospital

Pontiff remains in Rome hospital as he recovers from surgery.

Pope Francis will recite the Angelus on Sunday from Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he underwent colon surgery last weekend, the Vatican announced.

The 84-year-old pontiff is making "normal clinical progress" after a scheduled three-hour operation for “diverticular stenosis of the colon” on Sunday night.

The pope is eating regularly, has resumed his work and walked in the corridor, said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, in a brief statement on Friday.

"The Holy Father gives thanks for the many messages of affection and closeness that he receives daily and asks that we continue to pray for him," Bruni added.

This support includes drawings and get-well cards sent to the pope from children, some of whom are patients themselves.

The pope will recite the midday Angelus from the 10th floor of the hospital in a section reserved exclusively for popes, in the same ward that hosted Pope John Paul II after he was shot in 1981.

John Paul II recited the prayer from the Gemelli several times, the last of which was during his final days, on 6 February 2005, when the ailing pontiff was only able to impart the blessing.

It is not known when Pope Francis will be released but a statement earlier this week the Vatican said he would remain in hospital for at least seven days, "barring complications."