Italy-England: Where to watch the Euro 2020 final in Rome

Stadio Olimpico will not open to football fans but there are plenty of other venues in Rome showing the Euro 2020 final on the big screen.

Rome is gripped with Euro fever ahead of the historic showdown between Italy and England this weekend.

With the exception of Roman tennis champion Matteo Berrettini reaching the Wimbledon finals, people in the capital are talking of little else.

But the million dollar question here is: where is the best place to watch the Italy-England Euro 2020 final in Rome?

The Euro 2020 final, which kicks off at 21.00 Italian time on Sunday 11 July, will be screened on Rai 1 and Sky Sport.

The mayor Virginia Raggi had suggested opening the Olympic Stadium to fans however this plan has now fallen through.

So where can we cheer on the Azzurri as Roberto Mancini's squad attempts to win the Euros for a second time after lifting the trophy on home soil in 1968.

For those of wondering where to watch the Italy-England game in Rome, here is a list of some of the best venues, both outdoors or indoors, screening the match.

Giant screens and festival atmosphere are guaranteed at the Football Village in Piazza del Popolo, with a maximum of 1,680 visitors permitted at any one time, to comply with covid-19 regulations.

There is another fan-zone on Via dei Fori Imperiali, with the suggestive backdrop of the Roman Forum, where a maximum of 1,000 people can watch the Italy-England clash.

Reservations for both the Imperial Forums and the Football Village in Piazza del Popolo are mandatory and can be made from the previous midnight on the Euro 2020 Roma website.

Watching the Euros by the Roman Forum. Photo RomaFanpage.

Bear in mind that due to high demand and capacity restrictions imposed by covid-19, some of the following venues could already be fully booked. It is strongly advised to confirm places before going.

Il Cinema in Piazza, the open-air summer film festival, will switch from its usual programme of movies to screen the Euro final on the big screen at its three venues: Piazza S. Cosimato, Parco della Cervelletta, and Monte Ciocci.

Likewise the Cinevillage Parco Talenti will take a break from cinema to show the big grame, as will the Tor Bella Monaca Theatre which will host up to 200 people.

Eataly Ostiense has set up a Birreria dello Sport on the first floor, while Queen Makeda in S. Saba (Aventino) and Rosti al Pigneto will also show the match.

The Circolo Arca in the Quadraro suburb will host the game, with food and playground facilities for children, while Cinema Broadway in the Centocelle district will screen the final in the basketball court at Piazza delle Gardenie, as will Moovenda Village at Lungotevere Prati.

For those who would like to watch the game with commentary in English, and a pint of Guinness, the Irish bar Scholars Lounge on Via del Plebiscito is among the best venues in the city.

Other pubs in Rome that will attract a mix of England and Italian supporters include Finnegans and the Fiddler's Elbow, both in Monti, while for a guaranteed rowdy atmosphere to cheer on the Azzurri it would be hard to beat The Shamrock on Via del Colosseo.

To watch the game under the stars in a Roman park, head to Villa Gordiani while for an even more magical location take a trip out to Fregene where Singita Miracle Beach will show the final as the sun goes down over the sea.

Photo ANSA - FIGC