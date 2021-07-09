Berrettini is first Italian player to reach Wimbledon final

Rome player makes history at top level of international tennis.

Matteo Berrettini has become the first Italian to reach the men's singles finals at Wimbledon after beating Poland's Herbert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 on Friday.

The 25-year-old Roman will now face the winner of the match between world number 1 Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov in the final on Sunday.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi welcomed the news enthusiastically on Twitter, writing: "Rome is proud of you. All of Italy will be cheering for you on Sunday!"
