Cinema in Piazza: Rome's free film festival under the stars

Cinema in Piazza festival returns to Rome this summer with free films, big names and a new location.

Rome film fans can look forward to watching movies on the big screen under the stars again this summer with the return of Cinema in Piazza.

The popular, free event will be held between 4 June and 1 August in three different locations.

In addition to its base at Piazza S. Cosimato in the heart of Trastevere, the festival will return to Casale della Cervelletta in Rome's eastern suburbs.

The festival says goodbye to Ostia after three years, swapping it for a new venue in Monte Ciocci park at Valle Aurelia.

Cinema in Piazza will once again host a range of international special guests including English director Ken Loach, German filmmaker Wim Wenders, British actor Rupert Everett and French actor/director Mathieu Kassovitz.

Italian stars of cinema will include the D'Innocenzo brothers, Matteo Garrone and Carlo Verdone, with a special tribute to the late great Gigi Proietti.

The festival is organised by Piccolo Cinema America, a Trastevere-based association of young volunteer film enthusiasts, led by president Valerio Carocci.

For the second year in a row, organisers have had to work around Italy's covid-19 protocols, with the first few nights of the festival (4-6 June) starting at the earlier time of 20.00 to accommodate the curfew still in place.

From 9-13 June all events with special guests will start at 20.30, or with guests at 21.15. From 16 June, all events will start at 21.15, as in previous editions.

Although the festival is free, those attending are obliged to book in advance, and social distancing measures will be in place in line with covid-19 rules.

The festival's organisers are no stranger to overcoming obstacles, from political opposition to right-wing violence, and in addition to the 2021 festival they are putting the finishing touches to the fully refurbished, state-of-the-art Cinema Troisi.

For the last seven years the festival has consistently punched above its weight to reel in some of the top names in Italian and international cinema and screen a diverse range of movies in their original language.

As always, those attending are invited to bring along a cushion or chair from home. The full programme is published on the Cinema in Piazza website. Photo Lorenzo Scudiero - Cinema in Piazza.