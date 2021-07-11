Italy-England: Rome buses stop early for Euro Final

Rome subway will run until 01.30 and Monday's transport strike in the capital has been called off.

Rome's buses, trams and light-rail services will come to a halt at 21.00 on Sunday 11 July, coinciding with the highly-anticipated Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

The drastic measure, ordered by police, was allegedly taken for safety reasons and to avoid the potential for vandalism to city transport, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

It is also seen as an attempt to reduce crowds of people gathering together, and comes amid reports of Rome monuments being sealed off ahead of the big game, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The metro underground subway will however run up until 01.30 (two hours later than normal) tonight, with the night bus service expected to begin at 03.30.

The move follows the viral footage of two football fans jumping on top of an ATAC bus in Rome's Piazza Bologna after Italy defeated Spain in the Euro semi-finals last week.

Meanwhile a 24-hour strike involving Rome's public transport network, planned on Monday 12 July, has been called off.

Photo RomaToday

