Italy wins Euro 2020: Rome cheers so loud it registers as earthquake

Ground shakes in Rome: Roar from Italians picked up as seismic activity.

The cheer from Rome football fans when Italy won the Euro 2020 final was so loud that it was picked up by equipment used to monitor earthquakes.

The phenomenon is known to occur for non-natural reasons, such as mining or industrial activity, however in this particular incidence it was as a result of cheers of joy.

The collective roars produced vibrations in the ground which the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) detected as an earthquake from its seismic station at Montecelio north of Rome.

In fact there were several peaks of 'seismic activity' recorded, according to the INGV, notably when Italy's third penalty was stuck in the back of the net by Leonardo Bonucci.

There were euphoric scenes across Italy last night after the Azzurri beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the Euro 2020 football tournament for the first time in 53 years.

 
