Rome mayor urges residents not to abandon pets this summer

Annual campaign urges Romans not to leave their dogs behind over summer holidays.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has launched an awareness campaign calling on residents of the capital not to abandon their pets as they head off on summer holidays.

The city has published posters featuring Roman actress Milena Miconi, along with her dog Lola, as part of the annual campaign issued every summer.

The mayor has called on dog owners to check the website of Rome's kennels for useful information such as dog fostering services, as well as encouraging "responsible adoption" from the city's dog shelters.

Milena Miconi with Lola

Raggi said that in the first six months of this year the Muratella kennels welcomed 593 animals, of which 427 have been adopted, desrribing it as an "excellent" result that needs to be promoted.

To learn about the procedure involved in adopting a dog in Rome, see our guide.