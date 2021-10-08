Covid: Over 8 million people in Italy still not vaccinated

More than 43 million people in Italy fully vaccinated.

Almost 8.4 million people in Italy over the age of 12 have yet to receive any covid-19 vaccine, equal to around 15 per cent of the vaccinable population, the government said on Friday.

This includes 2.9 million unvaccinated people aged 50 or over; 3.9 million in the 20-49 age group; and 1.4 million aged 12-19 years, according to figures announced by Italy's coronavirus commissioner Francesco Figliuolo.

The weekly incidence of covid cases in Italy continues to drop, falling to 34 per 100,000 inhabitants (27 September - 3 October) compared to 39 per 100,000 inhabitants the previous week.

This data was included in the latest weekly monitoring report from Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry.

More than 43 million Italians are fully vaccinated as of 8 October, equal to 79.7 per cent of those over 12 (the vaccinable population), just short of the government's stated target of 80 per cent by the end of September.

Meanwhile the government has approved a decree to further open up venues in the world of culture, sport and nightlife, with effect from Monday 11 October.

As of next Monday, cinemas and theatres in Italy can fill all their seats, while stadiums and sports facilities can operate at 75 per cent outdoors and 60 per cent indoors.

Italy's nightclubs, discos and dance halls also prepare to reopen on 11 October, after a closure of more than a year and a half, with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors and 75 per cent outdoors.

The new rules apply to 'white zones' - the areas with the fewest covid restrictions (currently most of Italy) - and apply exclusively to holders of the Green Pass, the digital or paper certificate that shows people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: VILTVART / Shutterstock.com.