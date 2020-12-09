Domenico Bianchi exhibition at Lorcan O'Neill Gallery in Rome

Roman artist Domenico Bianchi shows new large-scale works, made using wax and cherry wood, and a group of watercolours on paper, in a solo exhibition at the Lorcan O'Neill Gallery.

The exhibition, New Paintings, will be open from 16 December until 30 January 2021.

Bianchi is known for the recurrent use of biomorphic signs in his works, and for the use of materials that interact with light, such as precious metals, fibreglass and polished wood.

Using an ancient Roman technique, rediscovered in the 1950s by Jasper Johns, Bianchi manipulates wax as if it were paint.

Over the course of his 40-year career, the Rome-based artist collaborated with some of the most important figures of the Arte Povera movement, including Jannis Kounellis, Mario and Marisa Merz, and Michelangelo Pistoletto.

For exhibition details see Lorcan O'Neill website.

