14.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 15 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Ambrit’s Early Childhood Open Day: A Gateway to Learning
What's on Colleges and universities

Ambrit’s Early Childhood Open Day: A Gateway to Learning

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School will host an Early Childhood Open Day on Saturday, 30 November 2024, from 10:00 to 12:00 at its campus on Via Filippo Tajani, 50, Rome. This event is designed for prospective students aged 3-5 and their families, offering a glimpse into the school’s vibrant and nurturing educational environment.

As an IB World School, Ambrit implements the Primary Years Programme (PYP), which encourages curiosity, creativity, and a passion for learning from the earliest stages of education. Families attending the Open Day will have the opportunity to explore the school’s inquiry-based approach, meet dedicated staff, and gain insights into the comprehensive education offered at Ambrit.

The event, hosted by school leadership and teachers, includes tours of the facilities and an overview of the curriculum, providing attendees with an understanding of what makes Ambrit a standout choice for young learners.

Interested families are encouraged to register for the event through the Ambrit website: Open Day Registration.

Location Details
Address: Ambrit International School, Via Filippo Tajani 50, 00149 Rome, Italy.

Google Map Link

This Open Day promises to showcase why Ambrit International School is the perfect environment to begin an enriching educational journey.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Ambrit’s Early Childhood Open Day: A Gateway to Learning

Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italia

Smiling H2 - 724x450
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Colleges and universities

Gastrofascism and empire: Food in Italian East Africa, 1935-1941.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

RIS Summer Party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Health & Risk Communication: A Summer Professional Programme at AUR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

The American University of Rome welcomes Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Acorn International School in Rome to host the Houston Space Center

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

RIS Announces Open Morning for Prospective Families

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

John Cabot University Rome: Open Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Rome International School open day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -