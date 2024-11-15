Ambrit’s Early Childhood Open Day: A Gateway to Learning

Ambrit International School will host an Early Childhood Open Day on Saturday, 30 November 2024, from 10:00 to 12:00 at its campus on Via Filippo Tajani, 50, Rome. This event is designed for prospective students aged 3-5 and their families, offering a glimpse into the school’s vibrant and nurturing educational environment.

As an IB World School, Ambrit implements the Primary Years Programme (PYP), which encourages curiosity, creativity, and a passion for learning from the earliest stages of education. Families attending the Open Day will have the opportunity to explore the school’s inquiry-based approach, meet dedicated staff, and gain insights into the comprehensive education offered at Ambrit.

The event, hosted by school leadership and teachers, includes tours of the facilities and an overview of the curriculum, providing attendees with an understanding of what makes Ambrit a standout choice for young learners.

Interested families are encouraged to register for the event through the Ambrit website: Open Day Registration.

Location Details

Address: Ambrit International School, Via Filippo Tajani 50, 00149 Rome, Italy.

Google Map Link

This Open Day promises to showcase why Ambrit International School is the perfect environment to begin an enriching educational journey.