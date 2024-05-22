Ara Pacis exhibition brings Ancient Rome theatre to life

Teatro. Autori, attori e pubblico nell'Antica Roma from 21 May until 3 November.

Rome's Ara Pacis Museum hosts an exhibition dedicated to the world of theatre in ancient Roman times, focusing on theatrical performances, masks and the lives of actors.

The exhibition comprises 240 artefacts including ancient terracotta masks, statuettes of actors, dancers and jugglers, and musical instruments such as tibiae, lyres and crotales.

The show also uses immersive multimedia technology to take visitors backstage to discover the Roman theatre experience behind the curtains.

For full exhibition details see the Ara Pacis website.