  3. Ara Pacis exhibition brings Ancient Rome theatre to life
What's on Exhibitions

Ara Pacis exhibition brings Ancient Rome theatre to life

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Teatro. Autori, attori e pubblico nell'Antica Roma from 21 May until 3 November.

Rome's Ara Pacis Museum hosts an exhibition dedicated to the world of theatre in ancient Roman times, focusing on theatrical performances, masks and the lives of actors.

The exhibition comprises 240 artefacts including ancient terracotta masks, statuettes of actors, dancers and jugglers, and musical instruments such as tibiae, lyres and crotales.

The show also uses immersive multimedia technology to take visitors backstage to discover the Roman theatre experience behind the curtains.

For full exhibition details see the Ara Pacis website.

General Info

Address Lungotevere in Augusta, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Ara Pacis exhibition brings Ancient Rome theatre to life

Lungotevere in Augusta, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

