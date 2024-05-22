Teatro. Autori, attori e pubblico nell'Antica Roma from 21 May until 3 November.
Rome's Ara Pacis Museum hosts an exhibition dedicated to the world of theatre in ancient Roman times, focusing on theatrical performances, masks and the lives of actors.
The exhibition comprises 240 artefacts including ancient terracotta masks, statuettes of actors, dancers and jugglers, and musical instruments such as tibiae, lyres and crotales.
The show also uses immersive multimedia technology to take visitors backstage to discover the Roman theatre experience behind the curtains.
For full exhibition details see the Ara Pacis website.
General Info
View on Map
Ara Pacis exhibition brings Ancient Rome theatre to life
Lungotevere in Augusta, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Brand new 3-bedroom penthouse with huge terrace!
Elegant 3-bedroom flat in Parioli
JCU Marketing and Communications Associate
JCU Minors Program and Conduct Coordinator