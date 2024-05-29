Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in June 2024

June 2024 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Gala Verdi - Daniele Gatti

1 June

Daniele Gatti conducts the Orchestra and Chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia performing choruses and Overtures from Luisa Miller, I lombardi alla prima crociata, Macbeth, Don Carlo, Nabucco, I vespri siciliani, Otello, and Aida.

Kirill Petrenko

3 June

Kirill Petrenko conducts the Vienna-based Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester in a performance of Bruckner's Symphony No. 5.

Tugan Sokhiev - Shostakovich: Leningrad

6-8 June

Tugan Sokhiev conducts the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia performing Shostakovich's Symphony No.7 “Leningrad”.

Lahav Shani - Martha Argerich

13-15 June

Lahav Shani conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra and chorus, with pianist Martha Argerich, performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Symphony No. 9, with soprano Chen Reiss, mezzosoprano Okka von der Damerau, tenor Siyabonga Maqungo, bass Giorgi Manoshvili and chorus master Andrea Secchi.

Beethoven / Daniele Gatti

18, 20, 25, 27 June

Daniele Gatti condcts a series of concerts dedicated to Beethoven's Symphonies, performed by the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, on four dates at the end of June. The first date, 18 June, will be Symphonies No. 1, 4 and 5. The second performance, on 20 June, will be Symphonies No. 2 and 3. On 25 June Gatti will conduct Symphonies No. 6 and 7 while on 27 June it will be Symphonies No. 8 and 9.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website.