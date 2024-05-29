24.7 C
Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in June 2024

Wanted in Rome

Date:

June 2024 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Gala Verdi - Daniele Gatti
1 June
Daniele Gatti conducts the Orchestra and Chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia performing choruses and Overtures from Luisa Miller, I lombardi alla prima crociata, Macbeth, Don Carlo, Nabucco, I vespri siciliani, Otello, and Aida

Kirill Petrenko
3 June
Kirill Petrenko conducts the Vienna-based Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester in a performance of Bruckner's Symphony No. 5.

Tugan Sokhiev - Shostakovich: Leningrad
6-8 June
Tugan Sokhiev conducts the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia performing Shostakovich's Symphony No.7 “Leningrad”.

Lahav Shani - Martha Argerich
13-15 June
Lahav Shani conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra and chorus, with pianist Martha Argerich, performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Symphony No. 9, with soprano Chen Reiss, mezzosoprano Okka von der Damerau, tenor Siyabonga Maqungo, bass Giorgi Manoshvili and chorus master Andrea Secchi.

Beethoven / Daniele Gatti
18, 20, 25, 27 June
Daniele Gatti condcts a series of concerts dedicated to Beethoven's Symphonies, performed by the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, on four dates at the end of June. The first date, 18 June, will be Symphonies No. 1, 4 and 5. The second performance, on 20 June, will be Symphonies No. 2 and 3. On 25 June Gatti will conduct Symphonies No. 6 and 7 while on 27 June it will be Symphonies No. 8 and 9.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website.

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in June 2024

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

