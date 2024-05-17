Angèle Etoundi Essamba exhibition in Rome runs from 17 May to 6 October.
The Museo di Roma in Trastevere hosts the first Italian retrospective of the celebrated Cameroonian photographer Angèle Etoundi Essamba whose work focuses on the identity of African women.
The Rome retrospective presents a series of recent works by the Amsterdam-based photographer who is best known for her humanistic photography, much of it in black and white, but also in strong colours.
For full exhibition details see the Museo di Roma in Trastevere website.
Determined Women: Angèle Etoundi Essamba exhibition in Rome
Piazza di S. Egidio, 1/b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
