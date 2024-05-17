24.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 17 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Determined Women: Angèle Etoundi Essamba exhibition in Rome
What's on Exhibitions

Determined Women: Angèle Etoundi Essamba exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Angèle Etoundi Essamba exhibition in Rome runs from 17 May to 6 October.

The Museo di Roma in Trastevere hosts the first Italian retrospective of the celebrated Cameroonian photographer Angèle Etoundi Essamba whose work focuses on the identity of African women.

The Rome retrospective presents a series of recent works by the Amsterdam-based photographer who is best known for her humanistic photography, much of it in black and white, but also in strong colours.

For full exhibition details see the Museo di Roma in Trastevere website.

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Egidio, 1/b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Determined Women: Angèle Etoundi Essamba exhibition in Rome

Piazza di S. Egidio, 1/b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

A Beautiful World: Mario Testino exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rara Avis: Fashion in Flight on Rome's Palatine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Impressionism exhibition in Rome: The dawn of modernity

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome hosts World Press Photo Exhibition 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Ouka Leele exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibits paintings of Naples in the 19th century

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome pays tribute to Italian artist Carla Accardi with exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome pays tribute to Rino Gaetano with exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -