Rome marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day

Frecce Tricolori to fly over Rome on 4 November.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella will attend the annual ceremony at Rome’s Altare della Patria to mark national unity and armed forces on the morning of Wednesday 4 November.

Accompanied by Italy's defence minister Lorenzo Guerini, the president will lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Piazza Venezia in honour of Italy’s war dead and casualties of international peacekeeping missions.

This year, due to the covid-19 emergency, there will be no military display which usually comprises more than 3,000 troops, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

However there will be the flypast by the Italian air force’s Frecce Tricolori aerial acrobatic team, emitting plumes of the three colours from the Italian flag.

The date of the annual military ceremony, 4 November, coincides with the anniversary of the armistice of Villa Giusti in 1918, which ended world war one on the Italian front.

 

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day

Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

National hero: Italy's president honours Willy with gold medal for bravery
General

National hero: Italy's president honours Willy with gold medal for bravery

Unexploded world war two bomb dug up in central Rome
General

Unexploded world war two bomb dug up in central Rome

September snow falls near Rome
General

September snow falls near Rome

Italy: vast fire breaks out in Ancona port
General

Italy: vast fire breaks out in Ancona port

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday in August
General

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday in August

Rome heatwave warning on 12 August
General

Rome heatwave warning on 12 August

10 Italian cities on red alert for heatwave
General

10 Italian cities on red alert for heatwave

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome
General

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome

Alex Zanardi in critical condition after road accident
General

Alex Zanardi in critical condition after road accident

Italy: the most beautiful country in the world
General

Italy: the most beautiful country in the world

How the Irish in lockdown Italy are celebrating St Patrick's Day
General

How the Irish in lockdown Italy are celebrating St Patrick's Day

Rome's most romantic places
General

Rome's most romantic places

Rome street lights up with love for Valentine's Day
General

Rome street lights up with love for Valentine's Day

Rome: ice cold Befana on the way
General

Rome: ice cold Befana on the way

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Rome
General

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Rome