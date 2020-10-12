Covid-19: Totti's father dies in Rome

Enzo Totti died in Rome today aged 76.

Francesco Totti's father Enzo died on 12 October at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital after contracting covid-19.

Francesco Totti and Enzo Totti. Photo La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Known as "lo sceriffo," the father of the former Italy and AS Roma striker was 76 and had been in poor health in recent years.

He is survived by his wife Fiorella, sons Francesco and Riccardo, and grandchildren.