Covid-19: Italy's museums fall silent once again

Italy shuts museums under new decree to tackle coronavirus.

Italy will close its museums, libraries and archaeological sites from 5 November until 3 December, as part of strict new measures to combat a second wave of covid-19.

The closure, confirmed in a statement from the Italian culture ministry this evening, also shuts down exhibitions on display within museums, libraries or archaeological sites.

The news comes just a month after the opening of the Torlonia Marbles exhibition, one of the world's most anticipated shows this year, in Rome.

Italy's museums were shut on 8 March due to the pandemic and reopened to the public on various dates in May and June.

Photo credit: wjarek / Shutterstock.com.

