Italy's curfew: the form you need to go out at night

The form required to leave your house at night under Italy's curfew.

Italy has imposed a nationwide nightly curfew, requiring a modulo di autodichiarazione, or self-certification form, to state the reason for leaving your house between 22.00 and 05.00.

The night curfew, which comes as part of new efforts to curb rising cases of covid-19, applies to everyone across Italy.

During the curfew hours, the only travel permitted is for essential reasons such as work or health.

How long will Italy's curfew be in place?

The curfew is in effect from 5 November until at least 3 December

The curfew form can be downloaded here:

DOWNLOAD THE FORM YOU NEED TO GO OUT AT NIGHT UNDER ITALY'S CURFEW

The form requires the holder to include personal details stating who they are, where they are coming from and where they are going, their reasons for being out, and that they are aware of the penalties involved for breaking the curfew rules.

Valid reasons for being out during curfew include: proven work needs; situations of necessity or urgency; health reasons, or a return to one's home.

The form should be completed in Italian.

Police will be in possession of the form, which can also be completed during checks, according to Italy's interior ministry.

For full details see interior ministry website

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72524
Previous article Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones

Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels
Coronavirus in Italy

Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels

Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19

Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00

Covid-19: Italy to close museums says culture minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to close museums says culture minister

Italy considers new 'red zone' lockdowns to curb covid-19 rise
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy considers new 'red zone' lockdowns to curb covid-19 rise

Italy: Protests flare in Florence over covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Protests flare in Florence over covid-19 restrictions

Coronavirus in Italy, today's bulletin: 31,084 new cases and 199 casualties
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy, today's bulletin: 31,084 new cases and 199 casualties

Covid-19 crushes Italy's culture
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 crushes Italy's culture

Italy's protests continue as new covid-19 cases near 25,000 in a day
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's protests continue as new covid-19 cases near 25,000 in a day

Record number of new covid-19 cases in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Record number of new covid-19 cases in Italy

Italy approves covid-19 stimulus plan as clashes flare in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves covid-19 stimulus plan as clashes flare in Rome

Italy rocked by protests over new covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rocked by protests over new covid-19 restrictions

Italy orders bars and restaurants to close early amid covid-19 surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy orders bars and restaurants to close early amid covid-19 surge

Rome: Far-right protesters clash with riot police over covid-19 curfew
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Far-right protesters clash with riot police over covid-19 curfew