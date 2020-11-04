Italy's curfew: the form you need to go out at night

The form required to leave your house at night under Italy's curfew.

Italy has imposed a nationwide nightly curfew, requiring a modulo di autodichiarazione, or self-certification form, to state the reason for leaving your house between 22.00 and 05.00.

The night curfew, which comes as part of new efforts to curb rising cases of covid-19, applies to everyone across Italy.

During the curfew hours, the only travel permitted is for essential reasons such as work or health.

How long will Italy's curfew be in place?

The curfew is in effect from 5 November until at least 3 December.

The curfew form can be downloaded here:

DOWNLOAD THE FORM YOU NEED TO GO OUT AT NIGHT UNDER ITALY'S CURFEW

The form requires the holder to include personal details stating who they are, where they are coming from and where they are going, their reasons for being out, and that they are aware of the penalties involved for breaking the curfew rules.

Valid reasons for being out during curfew include: proven work needs; situations of necessity or urgency; health reasons, or a return to one's home.

The form should be completed in Italian.

Police will be in possession of the form, which can also be completed during checks, according to Italy's interior ministry.

For full details see interior ministry website.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.