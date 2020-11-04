Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December

Closure of Vatican Museums is in line with Italy's nationwide measures to curb covid-19.

The Vatican Museums will close to visitors from 5 November until 3 December, coinciding with the closure of Italy's museums as part of strict new measures to control the spread of covid-19.

The Vatican will also shut the Pontifical Villas at Castel Gandolfo and the Scavi tours of St Peter's tomb, according to a statement from the Holy See press office.

The Vatican Museums reopened to the public last June after being closed for almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.