Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December
Closure of Vatican Museums is in line with Italy's nationwide measures to curb covid-19.
The Vatican Museums will close to visitors from 5 November until 3 December, coinciding with the closure of Italy's museums as part of strict new measures to control the spread of covid-19.
The Vatican will also shut the Pontifical Villas at Castel Gandolfo and the Scavi tours of St Peter's tomb, according to a statement from the Holy See press office.
The Vatican Museums reopened to the public last June after being closed for almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
