Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December

Closure of Vatican Museums is in line with Italy's nationwide measures to curb covid-19.

The Vatican Museums will close to visitors from 5 November until 3 December, coinciding with the closure of Italy's museums as part of strict new measures to control the spread of covid-19.

The Vatican will also shut the Pontifical Villas at Castel Gandolfo and the Scavi tours of St Peter's tomb, according to a statement from the Holy See press office.

The Vatican Museums reopened to the public last June after being closed for almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

General Info

Address Vatican Museums, Vatican City

View on Map

Vatican Museums, Vatican City

