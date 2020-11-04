Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact

Raggi came in contact with person who tested positive for covid-19.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The mayor announced the news with a post on her Facebook page. "I want to inform you that last week I was in contact with a person who tested positive today for covid-19" - writes Raggi.

"I have no symptoms but, in compliance with the established protocols, I have decided to put myself in voluntary self-isolation at home for the days required to complete the checks."

"I want to reassure you: I'm fine," said the mayor - "I will continue to work remotely with the same spirit and, if possible, with greater passion.”

 
