Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact
Raggi came in contact with person who tested positive for covid-19.
Rome mayor Virginia Raggi is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The mayor announced the news with a post on her Facebook page. "I want to inform you that last week I was in contact with a person who tested positive today for covid-19" - writes Raggi.
"I have no symptoms but, in compliance with the established protocols, I have decided to put myself in voluntary self-isolation at home for the days required to complete the checks."
"I want to reassure you: I'm fine," said the mayor - "I will continue to work remotely with the same spirit and, if possible, with greater passion.”
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Online English Teacher - Mother tongue - TEFL qualified
Translations from English / French.
Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat