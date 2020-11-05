Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19

Raggi announced news late last night on social media.

Rome mayor Virigina Raggi has tested positive for covid-19, according to a brief statement on her Facebook page.

The update came several hours after she announced she was placing herself in self-isolation due to coming into contact with a person last week who tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

"I am well and at the moment I have no symptoms" - wrote the mayor - "I will continue to work from home. With the same determination as always."

Earlier in the day Raggi attended a ceremony at the Altare della Patria, to mark the National Unity and Armed Forces Day, where she met with Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, as well as the president of the chamber of deputies, Roberto Fico, and the president of the senate, Elisabetta Casellati.

Photo Il Foglio