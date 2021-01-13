Covid-19: Italy to reopen museums in yellow zones

Italy's museums have been closed since November due to covid-19.

The Italian government is set to allow museums and archaeological sites to reopen in regions classified as 'yellow zones,' the lowest-risk category in Italy's three-tiered system of covid-19 restrictions.

Health minister Roberto Speranza announced the move today ahead of the country's latest emergency decree which is set to modify and extend the current restrictions, with effect from 16 January.

Italy's museums, libraries and archaeological sites have been closed since 6 November as part of strict measures to combat a second wave of covid-19.

The country's museums and cultural sites also shut on 8 March last year and reopened to the public on various dates in May and June.

Alfonsina Russo, director of the Parco archeologico del Colosseo, said the Colosseum was preparing to reopen to the public this weekend.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com