Covid-19: Italy to reopen museums in yellow zones

Italy's museums have been closed since November due to covid-19.

The Italian government is set to allow museums and archaeological sites to reopen in regions classified as 'yellow zones,' the lowest-risk category in Italy's three-tiered system of covid-19 restrictions.

Health minister Roberto Speranza announced the move today ahead of the country's latest emergency decree which is set to modify and extend the current restrictions, with effect from 16 January.

Italy's museums, libraries and archaeological sites have been closed since 6 November as part of strict measures to combat a second wave of covid-19.

The country's museums and cultural sites also shut on 8 March last year and reopened to the public on various dates in May and June.

Alfonsina Russo, director of the Parco archeologico del Colosseo, said the Colosseum was preparing to reopen to the public this weekend.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73412
Previous article Italy: Colosseum is ready to reopen on 16 January

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Colosseum is ready to reopen on 16 January
Culture

Italy: Colosseum is ready to reopen on 16 January

English language bookshops in Rome
Culture

English language bookshops in Rome

Italy: Pompeii's Alexander Mosaic to be restored
Culture

Italy: Pompeii's Alexander Mosaic to be restored

Rome to restore damaged Bernini lion in Piazza Navona
Culture

Rome to restore damaged Bernini lion in Piazza Navona

Rome: Bernini fountain damaged in mystery incident
Culture

Rome: Bernini fountain damaged in mystery incident

La Befana: an Italian Christmas tradition
Culture

La Befana: an Italian Christmas tradition

Italy: Rome city hall lights up with Christmas frescoes
Culture

Italy: Rome city hall lights up with Christmas frescoes

Italy to rebuild Colosseum's lost arena floor
Culture

Italy to rebuild Colosseum's lost arena floor

Italy: Uffizi lights up with pop star Christmas Nativity scene
Culture

Italy: Uffizi lights up with pop star Christmas Nativity scene

Rome's Mausoleum of Augustus to reopen after 14 years
Culture

Rome's Mausoleum of Augustus to reopen after 14 years

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds
Culture

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome
Culture

Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome

Italy to create Museum of the Italian Language in Florence
Culture

Italy to create Museum of the Italian Language in Florence

Italy: Theatre closed? No problem, we’ll perform under your balcony
Culture

Italy: Theatre closed? No problem, we’ll perform under your balcony

Italy: Roman head of Venus unearthed in Chieti
Culture

Italy: Roman head of Venus unearthed in Chieti