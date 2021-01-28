Naples: S. Gennaro Catacombs win Best Experience in the World award

S. Gennaro catacombs win award from online booking platform Tiquets.

The Catacombs of S. Gennaro in Naples have won the "Global Remarkable Venue Awards 2020", an international recognition launched by the online booking platform Tiquets, to reward museums and tourist attractions that offer their visitors exceptional discovery experiences.

The recognition is based on the high number of positive comments and recommendations left by visitors to the site.

The Catacombs of S. Gennaro were awarded "Best Experience in the world" in the category "Best Onsite Experience," one of seven categories of the award which includes tourist sites in Italy, France, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

The S. Gennaro catacombs, the largest Christian catacomb complex in southern Italy, is managed by La Paranza Cooperative.

"Receiving this award," commented Vincenzo Porzio, a member of the Cooperative, "is already a great satisfaction in itself. But receiving it in this particular historical moment in which even the world of culture finds itself having to face the serious consequences of the health emergency, it is an indescribable joy that fills our hearts with hope and for the future."

Photo Vieni a Napoli

General Info

Address Via Capodimonte, 13, 80100 Napoli NA, Italy

View on Map

Naples: S. Gennaro Catacombs win Best Experience in the World award

Via Capodimonte, 13, 80100 Napoli NA, Italy
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
