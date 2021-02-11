Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 February

Traffic restrictions programmed for 14 Febuary to battle air pollution in Rome.

Rome motorists are to be prohibited from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 14 February from 07.30 to 12.30 and from 16.30 until 20.30.

Known as domeniche ecologiche (Ecological Sundays), the traffic restrictions are designed to curb air pollution in the capital, with the next one programmed for 14 March.

There are a number of exemptions to the traffic ban including electric cars and vehicles, with special permits for disabled drivers.

Sunday 14 February is St Valentine's Day and temperatures in the capital are set to drop significantly this weekend, with the risk of snow.

For details see city website.