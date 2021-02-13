Rome Opera House breaks new frontiers at MAXXI

Two of Rome's cultural organisations, Teatro dell'Opera di Roma and MAXXI, Italy's National Museum of 21st Century Arts, join together on 25 February with a concert dedicated to music by Igor Stravinsky.

The event will be available on YouTube platforms of both the opera theatre and the museum, and then on Rai Radio 3.

The concert, which marks the 50th anniversary of the composer's death, will open with the concerto Dumbarton Oaks, which was commissioned by Robert Woods Bliss, the then owner of the estate in Georgetown Washington DC, to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary in 1938.

The programme includes two other pieces: Danses concertantes, which was composed in 1942 as an abstract piece for ballet, and Two Suites for a Small Orchestra, based on works started in 1915 and 1917, one of which was dedicated to Serge Diaghilev. The concert will be conducted by Daniele Gatti

The concert, performed without an audience according to covid-19 regulations still in force, will be held in the space now showing the exhibition Passaggi nell'arte italiana a cavallo del millennio, in front of works by Mario Schifano.

The Teatro dell'Opera di Roma has been exploring new ways and new locations for its opera, ballet and musical performances during the pandemic. This is the first time that it has teamed up with MAXXI.