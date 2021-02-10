Rome risks snow on St Valentine’s weekend

Possibility of snow in Rome at weekend as temperatures set to plunge in the capital.

Rome could be dusted in snow this weekend, just in time for Valentine's Day on Sunday 14 February, with the arrival of the Buran, a bitterly cold northeasterly wind from Russia.

The cold air from the Buran, or Burian, is expected to result in rapid drop in temperatures across Italy, by as much as 10-15 degrees, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Along with the possibility of snow, Italy can expect ice and frost, with sub-zero temperatures expected in Rome, in the coldest spell to hit the capital this winter.

It last snowed in Rome in February 2018, leading to two days of school closures, and before that it snowed in February 2012, with scenes of people skiing in St Peter's Square.
