Rome rolls out cobblestone-stamped sidewalks

Rome's new stamped concrete pavements replicate cobblestones.

Rome's newest sidewalks, in the southern Appio Claudio suburb, may at first glance look like they are made with the city's iconic 'sampietrino' cobblestones.

The pavements are in fact concrete, stamped with a sampietrino pattern, in a move that has sparked debate in a city where cobblestones already are the centre of many a disagreement.

The new cement sidewalks - a technique normally used for the flooring of shopping malls and commercial outlets - will replace the old asphalt, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

"We opted for imprinted concrete to avoid always having to redo the asphalt of the pavements, stamped concrete is much more resistant and durable than normal asphalt and is more easily replaceable," said Rome's councillor for public works Salvatore Vivace.

The new look pavements will be installed along the entire stretch of Via Tuscolana as far as the Parco degli Acquedotti, according to La Repubblica.

Photo RomaToday

General Info

Address Via Tuscolana, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome rolls out cobblestone-stamped sidewalks

Via Tuscolana, Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73708
Previous article Italy: Florence wants to make helmets mandatory for electric scooter users

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome moves bus terminal before opening Mausoleum of Augustus
City

Rome moves bus terminal before opening Mausoleum of Augustus

Rome mayor's fury over 15 mattresses dumped on street near Vatican
City

Rome mayor's fury over 15 mattresses dumped on street near Vatican

Rome plants trees in Piazza S. Silvestro
City

Rome plants trees in Piazza S. Silvestro

Exploring Rome's parks
City

Exploring Rome's parks

Rome in February
City

Rome in February

Rome issues guidelines in event of snow
City

Rome issues guidelines in event of snow

Rome's new bins get thumbs down from smokers
City

Rome's new bins get thumbs down from smokers

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve
City

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

Rome rolls out new-look trash bins in the centre
City

Rome rolls out new-look trash bins in the centre

Spelacchio: Rome lights up Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia
City

Spelacchio: Rome lights up Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia

Rome to light up Christmas tree on Festa dell'Immacolata
City

Rome to light up Christmas tree on Festa dell'Immacolata

All you need to know about Rome in December
City

All you need to know about Rome in December

Quality of life: Rome moves up 26 positions
City

Quality of life: Rome moves up 26 positions

Rome mayor slams motorbike stunt in Coppedè fountain but video was years old
City

Rome mayor slams motorbike stunt in Coppedè fountain but video was years old

Rome traffic cops have sex in the service car with the radio on
City

Rome traffic cops have sex in the service car with the radio on