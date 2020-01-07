Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

Rome to swap sampietrini for asphalt on several major streets.

Rome's traditional cobblestones or sampietrini are to disappear from 68 streets in the centre, including several thoroughfares with heavy traffic, as part of a programme of major infrastructure works in 2020.

The roadworks will see cobblestones replaced with more traffic-friendly asphalt, while the sampietrini removed will be laid in 113 pedestrian streets such as Via dei Condotti as well on the central Via del Corso.

The first street to have its sampietrini removed will be Via IV Novembre, which links Via Nazionale to Piazza Venezia, with works set to begin in mid January.

Photo La Repubblica

This will be followed by the removal of cobblestones from Viale Aventino while later in the year Via Nazionale will also lose its sampietrini.

Roman drivers have a love-hate relationship with the basalt cobblestones which, although characteristic of the city, are dangerous for motorini - particularly in the rain - as well as being bumpy to drive over in cars and buses.

Cover photo Adnkronos