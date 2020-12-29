Covid-19: Nurse who got first vaccine in Italy receives wave of online abuse

Rome nurse closes social media accounts following threats and insults after becoming the first in Italy to get covid-19 vaccine.

The nurse who became the first person in Italy to receive the covid-19 vaccine on 27 December has closed down her social media accounts after receiving a wave of insults, including death threats.

Claudia Alivernini, who is aged 29 and works at Rome's Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases, stated that she took the vaccine "with great pride and a great sense of responsibility."

Alivernini became the symbol of V-Day in Italy, receiving blanket coverage across the country in both print and digital media.

Among the many good wishes however arrived a sea of insults from those against the vaccine, including so-called "no-vax" activists, who posted threats and negative comments online targeting the Roman nurse.

In addition to the insults, two fake Instagram pages were reportedly set up in Alivernini's name.

The nurse is now considering making a formal complaint about the abuse to the police, according to reports in Italian media.

The Lazio region governor, Nicola Zingaretti, has pledged his full support for Alivernini and said that whoever has threatened her "should be ashamed."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73231
Previous article Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

RELATED ARTICLES

Vaccine Day: Italy begins vaccinating against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Vaccine Day: Italy begins vaccinating against covid-19

Rome's streets fall silent this Christmas
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's streets fall silent this Christmas

Rome children's hospital makes Christmas wishes come true with hug curtain
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome children's hospital makes Christmas wishes come true with hug curtain

Covid-19: Italy allows citizens to return from UK
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy allows citizens to return from UK

Covid-19: Rome nurse will be first in Italy to get vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome nurse will be first in Italy to get vaccine

Covid-19: Italy's Christmas cribs pay tribute to hero doctors and nurses

Covid-19: Italy's Christmas cribs pay tribute to hero doctors and nurses

Covid-19, the new variant is in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19, the new variant is in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans UK flights over new coronavirus strain fears
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans UK flights over new coronavirus strain fears

Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do during the Christmas lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do during the Christmas lockdown

Italy is the first country in the world for lethality from Covid-19

Italy is the first country in the world for lethality from Covid-19

Covid-19: Italy declares 'red zone' lockdown over Christmas and New Year
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares 'red zone' lockdown over Christmas and New Year

Covid-19: Italy accused of 'violating human rights' during first pandemic wave
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy accused of 'violating human rights' during first pandemic wave

Covid in Italy: Carabinieri twins killed by coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Italy: Carabinieri twins killed by coronavirus

Italy set to start covid-19 vaccine campaign by end of 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to start covid-19 vaccine campaign by end of 2020

Italy set to record over 700,000 deaths this year, highest since 1944
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to record over 700,000 deaths this year, highest since 1944