September snow falls near Rome

Snow rarely ever falls this early in the Lazio region.

Snow fell on the hills and mountains in the greater Rome area and in the Lazio region as temperatures plummeted over the weekend, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Falls of snow were recorded at Monte Livata (near Subiaco), Cervara di Roma, Ciociaria, Campocatino and Forca d’Acero, in the area of S. Donato Valcomino, where Lazio meets the Abruzzo region.

Neptune lost his trident in the storms. Photo Aldo Marinelli - La mia Ostia.

There were also reports of rough seas off the coast of Ostia where - despite a sailing ban - a sailboat with four German tourists ran aground on rocks, with all four taken to hospital, according to online newspaper RomaToday.

The waves also robbed Ostia's mysterious Neptune statue of his trident, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Photo: Monte Livata 27 September by Confinelive.it.