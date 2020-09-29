Rome gives sunset tours at Baths of Caracalla

Tuesday evening sunset tours from 29 September to 10 November.

Rome's Baths of Caracalla is hosting "sunset tours" through the monumental ruins when the site is "illuminated by the golden light of first evening," every Tuesday from 29 September until 10 November.

The evening tours will include a visit to the underground areas and the Mithraeum, reopened for the first time since the covid-19 emergency closed Italy's archaeological sites.

"This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a site like the Baths of Caracalla" - says the Special Superintendent Daniela Porro - "with that extra touch of magic, provided by the romantic evening light."

Groups of up to 20 people (with reservations required), can take the sunset tour every Tuesday evening, with six guided tours at staggered times lasting about an hour each. For full ticket details see Coopculture website

History of Baths of Caracalla

This sprawling complex of Roman public baths, or thermae, was likely built between 212 and 216 AD, during the reigns of emperors Septimius Severus and Caracalla.

The baths were in operation until the sixth century before falling into disuse and suffering major damage in the earthquake of 847.