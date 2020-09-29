Covid-19: Italy suspends Free Museum Sundays

Italy suspends popular Domenica al Museo free openings at Italian state museums.

Italy's monthly free openings of state museums and archaeological sites has been suspended indefinitely due to the risks connected with covid-19 and crowds, following an ordinance issued on 27 September.

The order, taken by Italy's health ministry in collaboration with the culture ministry, was motivated by the "evolving epidemiological situation on an international level."

The popular monthly initiative, which had been in limbo since the start of the coronavirus emergency, is now not likely to resume any time soon.

It is expected that cities, including Rome, will take the same approach in relation to their free monthly openings of civic museums, however this has yet to be confirmed.

Since it was introduced in the summer of 2014, Domenica al Museo has attracted more than 17 million visitors, both Italian and foreign tourists.

Photo credit: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.
