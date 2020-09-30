Unexploded world war two bomb dug up in central Rome
Bomb squad on scene near Campo de' Fiori.
An unexploded bomb, possibly dating from world war two, has been dug up by workmen carrying out construction works in central Rome, reports local media.
The discovery was made in a shop on Via dei Cappellari, in the Campo de' Fiori area of the historic centre, at around midday on 30 September.
The bomb squad is on the scene and is reportedly investigating how to remove or defuse the device, which was found about a metre underground.
Residents on nearby streets are being evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to some local media reports.
Photo La Repubblica
General Info
Address Via dei Cappellari, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Unexploded world war two bomb dug up in central Rome
Via dei Cappellari, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
