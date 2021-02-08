Covid-19 in Italy: Alto Adige goes into lockdown

Sardinia moves back to yellow zone as Alto Adige imposes three-week lockdown.

Alto Adige in northern Italy will be put under a strict lockdown from 8 February amid high numbers of covid-19 cases, including the first detected case of the new UK variant of the virus, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The autonomous region, which is currently classed as a medium-risk orange zone under Italy's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions, has placed itself under lockdown for three weeks, with effect from today.

The measures announced by local authorities include the closure of shops, bars and restaurants, distance learning in schools, a ban on travel between towns - unless for urgent or necessary reasons - and an obligation to wear FFP2 masks.

The move comes into force the same day that Sardina moves back to a lower-risk yellow zone, joining much of the rest of Italy.

Here is the current picture of Italy according to the colour-coded map, region by region, from 8 February.

Red zone (highest risk): No regions. The province of Perugia, and six towns in the province of Terni, in the Umbria region, become zone rosse until 21 February.

Orange zone (medium risk): the autonomous province of Bolzano-Alto Adige, Puglia, Sicily, Umbria.

Yellow zone (lower risk): Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania (Naples), Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio (Rome), Liguria, Lombardia (Milan), Marche, Molise, Piemonte (Turin), the autonomous province of Trento, Sardinia, Tuscany (Florence), Valle d'Aosta, Veneto (Venice).

White zone (lowest risk): No regions

Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.