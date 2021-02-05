Italy has exceeded 90,000 covid victims since the beginning of the pandemic

In Italy the threshold of 90,000 official victims for covid-19 has been exceeded.

In Italy the threshold of 90,000 official victims for covid-19 has been exceeded. With the 421 deaths on Thursday, the total has reached 90, 241. 

As of yesterday, 13,659 positive tests for coronavirus have been recorded in Italy, compared to 13,189 the day before. 

There were 270, 142 tests performed on Thursday (on Wednesday there were 279, 307, so almost 9, 000 more), with a positivity rate of 5.05%. 

The people hospitalized in intensive care reached 2,151, increasing by 6 units compared to Wednesday, in the balance between admissions and exits; the daily admissions are 147.  In contrast, 19,743 were admitted with symptoms, 328 fewer than Wednesday.

Ph: faboi / Shutterstock.com

