Covid-19: Italy to limit crowds on first yellow zone weekend

Police aim to reduce crowds in Italian cities this weekend.

Rome and Milan have announced plans to try and prevent crowds from gathering on the first weekend since both cities became 'yellow zones' under Italy's covid-19 rules.

Measures to reduce people gathering together will focus on city centre areas in yellow zones, whose status allows people to move freely within their regions.

In Rome the police will limit the flow of crowds into the so-called Tridente area of the historic centre, in the streets around Via del Corso, Piazza del Popolo and Piazza di Spagna.

Also under the spotlight will be the Ostia seafront and areas associated with nightlife in the capital - reports Italian news agency ANSA - including Trastevere, EUR, S. Lorenzo, Ponte Milvio, Pigneto and Piazza Bologna.

In Milan police will have extra patrols around the Navigli, Corso Como and Corso Garibaldi, while in Florence the mayor has banned parking in areas with the greatest risks of crowding.

The move to limit crowds comes as mild weather is forecast in Rome for Saturday and follows images published of crowds in Rome and Milan last Sunday, the day before both cities turned from medium-risk 'orange' to lower-risk 'yellow.'

Photo ANSA

