Covid-19: Rome reopens Baths of Caracalla after three months

Baths of Caracalla reopen from Tuesday to Friday and online booking is required.

Rome's Baths of Caracalla reopen to the public on 9 February following a closure of three months under Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

The archaeological site - which will be open four days a week - is equipped with new educational panels for visually-impaired visitors.

The site can be visited Tuesday to Friday 09.00-16.30 (last entry 15.30) by booking in advance via the Coopculture website. For queries contact info@coopculture.it.

Online booking is mandatory, with visitors obliged to wear masks, and there will be staggered entry, with a maximum of 80 people per hour (20 people every 15 minutes).

A brief history of the Baths of Caracalla

This sprawling complex of Roman public baths, or thermae, was likely built between 212 and 216 AD, during the reigns of emperors Septimius Severus and Caracalla.

The baths were in operation until the sixth century before falling into disuse and suffering major damage in the earthquake of 847.

The site contains a maze of underground areas including a gymnasium, changing rooms, frigidarium, tepidarium and caldarium whose remains can be visited today.

Photos Fabio Caricchia.

General Info

Address Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

